Ghana, Mozambique condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Ghana and Mozambique have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and have called for an immediate end to the conflict.

At a joint press conference at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, bemoaned the effects of the war on their countries.

President Akufo-Addo and his guest, who is on a four-day official visit to Ghana, discussed a wide range of issues bothering their two nations, including the effects of the war in Ukraine on the economies of Ghana and Mozambique.

“We both condemn Russia’s invading of Ukraine and have called for its immediate cessation as its effects, together with the ravages of COVID-19, have proven to be devastating to the entire world, particularly for those of us on the African continent,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo and President Nyusi touched on the need to reform the composition and structure of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) to give Africa a permanent seat, especially in the wake of current global challenges.

According to the two leaders, the current global circumstances called for an urgent need to put back on the global agenda, the demand for the reform of the UN on the basis of Africa’s common position on UN reform.

On the UN’s decision to reduce its peacekeeping mandate on the continent, the two leaders said considering the multiple threats to the territorial integrity of several countries on the continent, it would not be right for the UN to reduce its peacekeeping operations in Africa.

They noted that many of the civilian population in Africa were currently under serious threats and urged the UN to support the countries to address terrorism and other security challenges on the continent.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the Mozambican government for supporting Ghana’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, adding that Ghana was working to ensure Africa’s voice was “loud and clear on matters affecting the continent”.

“I want to assure you that when the vote is taken in June in the membership for Eastern and Southern Africa, Ghana will be a firm supporter of Mozambique for the seat,” he said.

The two countries signed a joint permanent cooperation agreement to govern their relations.

The agreement is to enable governments of both countries to boost political and economic relations, cultural and people to people exchanges, as well as cooperation at the continental and global fronts.

The two leaders discussed collaboration in the areas of education, trade and industry, agriculture, defense cooperation, immigration, environment, energy, science and technology and tourism.

President Nyusi also visited the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo, later in the evening, held a state banquet at the Jubilee House for his guest.

