Ghana Karate-Do Championship May 20-21

This year’s Ghana Karate-Do Championship is set to take place on May 20-21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Organised by the Ghana Karate-Do Federation (GKF) in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA), the event is expected to have over 50 practitioners in various weight and age categories.

Launch it, the President of the GKF, Mr Nathaniel Johnson, said the championship would present a fair grounds for selection of athletes into the national team.

“We need everyone to be involved in the selection process for all the categories so we come out with the best to represent the country,” he stated.

“It’ll also strengthen the structures of the GKF and promote training and development programmes for officials,” he said.

He urged the security services to open their doors to the federation to work together to enhance their self-defence training.

“We need to spread our training across to ensure that the country is safe. Children must also be encouraged to venture into karate for self-protection,” he explained.

The Technical Director of the federation, KwabenaAfriyieOpoku,hinted of a coaching course for officials on May 13 on new rules ahead of the championship.

He encouraged practitioners to take part in the training to be abreast of the new rules of the sport.

According to him, final briefing and registration has been scheduled for May 19, to be followed by the elimination series on May 20 with the semi-finals and finals on May 21.

