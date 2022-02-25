Ghana, Japan sign $269,141 agreements for health, education projects

The governments of Japan and Ghana yesterday signed three grant agreements covering $ 269,141 for health and education projects in some parts of the country.

The projects, under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP), would benefit about 17,000 people in the Bono, Ahafo and Central regions.

The first agreement, worth $90,340 would fund the construction of a health centre at Bibianiha in the Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region.

The second one, worth $90,426 would fund the construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound at Amankwakrom in Asunafo South District, while $88,375 is for the construction of a classroom block at Aponapon in Twifo/ AtiMorkwa District in Central Region.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu signed the agreements with the representatives of the beneficiary communities at a brief ceremony in Accra yesterday.

They are Christiana Akua Kunadu , Babianiha Municipality; Robert Agyemang-Nyantakyi, District Chief Executive of Twifo/ Atimorkwaa and Frank AdusePoku, DCE for Asunafo South.

According to Mr Hisanobu, Japan had over the years promoted a concept of human security that aimed to build a world where everyone could live freely through the protection and empowerment of individuals.

“As part of our efforts to ensure that individuals live happily and in dignity, the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects was introduced to respond directly to requests from communities on human security-related projects. Each year the GGHSP funds support between five to eight projects,” he said.

Mr Hisanobu, said the Babianiha and Amankwakrom project would promote health and also address the challenge of travelling a long distance to access primary healthcare.

He said Japan would also construct an accommodation for the health personnel to ensure proximity between them and the patients at the facility.

The Ambassador said the classroom block at Aponapon would save school children from walking long distances to access basic education.

“We are also providing a set of furniture, borehole, and toilet facilities to the school children to make the learning environment very comfortable for them,” he said

Mr Hisanobu said the government of Japan, through the GGHSP and other economic and social development programmes would continue to support and implement projects in areas of health, education, capacity building across the country’s growth and development.

“Building on lessons learnt from previous projects, we need to emphasise that one key reason why we approve a project for funding is its sustainability. Our objective with the GGHSP is not simply to provide grants but rather to deliver a process that will address a particular problem for a long time.

“I therefore encourage all stakeholders to uphold their commitment to ensure the sustainability of the project,” he said.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government of Japan for the kind gesture, and assured to put the projects to good use.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG