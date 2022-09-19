Ghana gives higher returns on investments – Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has rallied investors at the just ended Ghana-Canada Investment Summit (GCIS) to consider the huge opportunities in the country and direct their investment here for higher returns.

Addressing the diaspora investor community at the 6-day summit organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion (GIPC) in Toronto, Canada on Thursday September 15, 2022, the Minister said the stable political atmosphere, coupled with the vast investment opportunities in the country, makes Ghana an investment destination of choice than its counterparts on the continent.

“As the host of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Ghana has been placed in pole position to lead Africa’s economic and financial renaissance. This means that when you come back and do business in Ghana, and with Ghana, you are only opening your own door to access the entire African continent. I want to encourage you to come and invest in Ghana. We look forward to seeing you soon,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is also Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi, described the country as a fertile ground for investment where businesses thrive due to its stable economic atmosphere urging prospective investors, especially from Canada, to consider Ghana as the gateway to a wider African market.

He said Ghana has a wide range of investment vehicles available for every investor class which offer higher returns than other African countries. Citing the high returns in investment in equity markets and the high yields on Government of Ghana bonds, the Minister assured the diaspora investor community of guaranteed returns should they choose Ghana as their investment destination.

Further, Mr Oppong Nkrumah called on the diaspora investors to invest in the Ghanaian economy because as Ghanaians in the diaspora, they have a crucial role to play towards the growth and development of the country.

The Ghana-Canada Investment Summit brought together delegates from the international investor community especially from Canada, venture capitalists and private equity fund managers amongst others for in-depth discussions and exploration of viable investment opportunities within various sectors of the Ghanaian economy. It was also aimed at matching diaspora, Canadian investors and local entrepreneurs and create awareness of the potential of Diaspora Direct Investment while increasing trade between Ghana and Canada.

Also present at the Summit were a number of state officials, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shelly Ayorkor Botcwey, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Tourism and Culture, Dr Awal Ibrahim Mohammed, GIPC boss, Yofi Grant and other well-known dignitaries.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, TORONTO, CANADA