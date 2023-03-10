Ghana gets €10m from EU for food security project  

The European Union (EU) has al­located an amount of 10million Euros to support Ghana’s food security, Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced.

He said this would definitely augment the government’s agenda of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), as the global economy, has in recent times, witnessed deep­ening polarisation and increased skepticism about the benefits of multilateralism.

Speaking at the opening ceremo­ny of the Ghana-European Union Political Dialogue yesterday in Ac­cra, the Vice President added that the current global challenges had brought trade friction, economic slowdown and constrained fiscal and financial space.

The dialogue which brought together some key members of the government was aimed at discussing some matters of mutual interest with focus on five thematic areas, which included national and regional security; good governance and human rights, among others.

He said the COVID-19 pan­demic, which also exposed existing vulnerabilities to crises and the on-going geopolitical challenges had further highlighted the vulner­abilities and risks Ghana face.

He explained that, the pandemic had disrupted trade, supply chains and connectivity, coupled with the shocks of the ongoing climate crises.

The Vice President said over the years, Ghana and the EU had enjoyed an enduring co-opera­tion, originating from 1975 with the signing of the first financial protocol, the Lome 1 Convention, between the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Members.

“It bears mentioning, however, that the mutually fruitful interac­tions between Ghana and the EU, underpinned by historical and cul­tural antecedents, have expanded to include new areas of focus, and provided impetus for holding the annual Political Dialogues.

A speech read on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Miss Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the dialogue would offer Ghana and EU, the opportunity to assess the progress made on the implemen­tation of the outcomes of the previous year’s dialogue.

She said this would help them spell out their respective and joint visions for the year, while explor­ing other avenues for co-operation in the thematic areas outlined in the agenda for the dialogue.

“I am elated that the dialogue is being held at this time of the year, as today’s conclusions will set the tone for our activities this year during which we will work togeth­er to resolve pending issues.

“Over the period, our discus­sions have focused on issues such as economic diplomacy and partnership, democracy, good governance, climate change and sustainability, economic trans­formation, regional security and multilateralism,” she said.

The Head of EU delegation to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, said the EU was committed to assisting Ghana to overcome its socio-eco­nomic challenges, and applauded the government for deepening Ghana’s democracy which had contributed immensely to the practice of the democracy system of governance in the continent.

He said the Ukraine-Russia war had brought economic conse­quences which had contributed to food insecurity in many countries, stressing the EU was committed to help countries to overcome these challenges

BY BERNARD BENGHAN