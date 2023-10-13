Ghana face Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana will face Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.

The draw which took place in Abidjan on Thursday, October 12,2023 pit two African giants against each other.

The other teams in the Group are Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Egypt, finalists in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations have won the trophy – a record 7 times. They pip the Black Stars 1-0 in 2010 when the two teams faced each other in the final held in Angola.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled for Cote D’Ivoire from January 13 – February 11, 2024.

SOURCE: GFA COMMUNICATIONS