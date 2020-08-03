Ghana establishes arts rights court

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah has given approval for the establishment of a specialised court to deal with copyright and other related matters affecting the creative arts industry.

A statement signed and issued in Accra on July 30, by Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said, the court would be a division of the High Court.

It noted that government was confident that the specialised court would facilitate the effective and expeditious resolution of specific disputes that affect the creative arts industry to protect the rights and interests of creative practitioners.

The statement explained that the Ministry, in consultation with the Judicial Service would communicate the modalities for the court in the next legal year, which commences in October this year.

It said the government considers a specialised court for the industry as a priority, and it was working to safeguard and promote it to continue to contribute gainfully to the economy.

BY TIMES REPORTER