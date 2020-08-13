Hot!News

‘Ghana Election Watch’ project launched

August 13, 2020
Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa (left) explaining a point after the unveiling.With him is Mr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Executive Director Kandifo Institute Photo Michael Ayeh

A non-governmental  organisation, Kandifo  Institute, has launched  a non-partisan  project  aimed at  educating  electorates  about the  history  of elections in Ghana.

The project, known as the “Ghana Election Watch” can be accessed on https://ghanaelectionswatch.com also seeks to provide essential election related information and news to electorates.

Launching the website for the project in Accra, the Executive Director of the institute, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said the country could plunge into chaos if political actors failed to provide the right information.

 According to him, Ghana’s multi-party democracy had matured since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution and underscored the need for the country to continue to deepen the political, economic and social architecture for prosperity. 

 Mr Boakye-Danquah identified lack of good leadership as the bane of Ghana’s development and said it was time the nation elect leaders with proven leadership skills and integrity to man the affairs of the nation.

Often, he noted that political parties engage in needless machinations and personal attacks instead of focusing on issue-based politics that could better the lives of the electorates.

He  said  the  country  could further  deepen its democratic gains  as it  moves  towards  the December 7  polls  for the  eighth  time  this  year.

He  stated that  the  website  would continue  to  keep  electorates  educated  and informed  through  the  analysis  of proposed  plans, policies,  electoral data  to enable   the electorate  to make an informed decision on whom to vote for on December 7.

The  Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of  Mega Web  Services,  Mawuli Dzaka said  the site had the manifestos of political parties that participated in all elections as well as how they fared in the various constituencies and in the regions.

“We will update the website as time goes on to keep our readers abreast with current issues in our electoral space,” he said.

A board member of the institute, Dr Kojo Mensah-Abrampa said information was important in every aspect of the society especially for the upcoming elections.

He urged political parties, youth, and members of the public to use the website to learn and make informed decisions on electoral issues.  

 BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU 

