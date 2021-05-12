Ghana draws Nigeria in 2022 AWCON qualifiers

Ghana has been paired with Nigeria in the 2022 Total African Women’s Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco.

The draw was held on Monday, May 10 at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.





The qualification series saw a record of 44 member associations taking part in the qualifiers’ series minus Morocco who gained an automatic qualification as hosts.





It will be the first edition organized under the format of 12 teams.





The draw was conducted by CAF’s Senior Manager of Women’s Football and Futsal’s Heba Sarwat with assist from Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.





The qualifiers would be on Home and Away format and the highest aggregate winners would qualify to join Morocco for the final showdown next year.





Below is the full draw:





First round





M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia





M2 – Kenya v South Sudan





M3 – Eritrea v Burundi





M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda





M5 – Malawi v Zambia





M6 – Tanzania v Namibia





M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini





M8 – Angola v Botswana





M9 – Mozambique v South Africa





M10 – Algeria v Sudan





M11 – Egypt v Tunisia





M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo





M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo





M14 – Congo v Gabon





M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon





M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia





M17 – Liberia v Senegal





M18 – Mali v Guinea





M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania





M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin





M21 – Nigeria v Ghana





M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire





Second Round





Winner M1 v Winner M2





Winner M3 v Winner M4





Winner M5 v Winner M6





Winner M7 v Winner M8





Winner M9 v Winner M10





Winner M11 v Winner M12





Winner M13 v Winner M14





Winner M15 v Winner M16





Winner M17 v Winner M18





Winner M19 v Winner M20





Winner M21 v Winner M22 –GNA