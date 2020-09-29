Ghana Deaf SportsFed holds forum

A one-day forum aimed at improving deaf sports in the country was held in Accra last Wednesday.

Organised by the Ghana Deaf Sports Federation (GDSF), the governing body of all deaf sports associations and deaf athletes in Ghana in collaboration with Association of Sports for the Disabled (ASFOD) the forum saw stakeholders deliberate on the development of deaf sports and the effective running of the federation.

Chaired by the President of GDSF, Mr Jonathan Amuah, the forum focused on strengthening structures and the constitution with inputs from leaders of the various Deaf Sports Associations under GDSF including Futsal, Athletics, Handball, Volleyball, Bowling, Rugby, Cycling, Golf, Football, Judo and Taekwondo.

With consensus from stakeholders, a committee was set up to review the current status of the GDFS to suit the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, the governing body of all Deaf Sports in the world.

Members of the committee included Mr Jonathan Amuah, Mr Johnson N. Mahama, Mr Bernard S. Kumah and Mr Donkor Y. Konadu with a member from the National Sports Authority (NSA) and ASFOD to join.

President of the Association of Sports for the Disabled (ASFOD), Mr Shaban Mohammed, applauded the efforts of the GDSF Executive Board for their resilience in promoting Deaf sports.

He also cautioned all deaf sports association leaders to obey the constitution which they had all come to ratify.

Mr Kwame Baah, representing the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), expressed optimism and advised that the constitution be made a working document.

“Stakeholders should give the committee ample time to correct the document based on views of deaf sports stakeholders to make it an efficient document,” he stressed.

He urged all stakeholders to be united in defending the constitution at all times, adding that the desire of the NSA would continue to support their activities.

Stakeholders, hence, accepted April 2021 for approval of the constitution as the official blueprint to pave way for GDSF elective congress which will be organised after the 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Brazil.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE