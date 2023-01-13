Ghana conducts over 2.5m COVID-19 tests since outbreak of disease – GHS

Ghana has recorded five new cases of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

It said the country had 12 active cases with confirmed cases of the novel disease recorded totalling 171,080 as at last Friday.

The Service also indicated on its website monitored by the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that, there was no one in a critical or severe state.

It added that 169,607 people had recovered from the disease but unfortunately the death toll had risen to 1,461.

The service said it had so far conducted 2,525,556 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 97,230 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 22,613 cases.

Western has 8,799 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 7,660 cases.

The Service also said Volta has 6,177 confirmed cases while Cen­tral has 5,970 cases.

The Bono East Region, the GHS said, has a total of 3,339 cases and Bono has 2,626 cases.

The Northern Region has a total of 1,869 cases followed by the Up­per East Region with 1,814 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,242 cases, Western North 1,218, Oti, 1,033, Upper West, 971 cases, North East, 411 and the Savannah with 385 cases.

The Service has advised the public to ensure the observance of the safety protocols, particu­larly as the country had recorded some cases of monkeypox and influenza.

It has also reminded peo­ple to stringently adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol as well as take the necessary precautions by avoiding skin-to-skin, face-to-face and mouth-to-skin contact.

