Ghana beat Saudi Arabia in friendly

Ghana’s Under-17 team, Black Starlets, beat Saudi Arabia 3-2 in the first of two international friendly matches on Sunday.

The Starlets are in Riyadh for two matches against the U-17 side of Saudi Arabia.

Benjamin Tsivanyo opened the scoring for Ghana before Hammed Fiifi Peter added to the tally four minutes after the break.

Karim Zito’s boys scored the third goal in the 61st minute through DebrahBossman who slotted home from a spot-kick.

The Starlets, however, were reduced to 10 boys in the 63rd minute after Ali Umar received the marching orders, following a bad tackle on an opponent.

Ghana played the rest of the match with a man down but held on to win the match.

According to Ghanafa.org, the two teams will play again on Thursday.

Ghana, recently took part in a four-nation UEFA U-16 developmental tournament in Serbia where the Black Starlets defeated host Serbia, Switzerland and Spain to win a four-nation tournament.

The Starlets started the tournament with a 4-0 win against Serbia before beating Spain and Switzerland 3-2.