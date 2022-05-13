GH¢50,000 reward for match-fixing info

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a GH¢50,000 bounty for persons that provide information on attempts to manipulate matches.

The FA’s Executive Council unanimously pushed through this plan as part of measures to address match manipulation in the Ghana Premier League.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The statement said“The Executive Council unanimously agreed to reward any individual who volunteers to give match manipulation information to the Association a package of GH¢50,000 to combat match manipulations and betting.”

“The reward package is in addition to other plans, mechanisms and investigations currently ongoing to protect the sanctity and integrityof the game.”

The Executive Council urged the FA’s judicial bodies to speedily rule on such cases to ensure that they are dealt with in good time.

“The Executive Council, at its meeting, noted that match manipulations and betting by people in football requires a multifaceted approach to deal with – hence the cautious, pragmatic, exhaustive and painstaking approach. While recognizing the fact that match manipulation casesacross the world take a lot of time, the Council urged the GFA judicial bodies to dedicate more time and urgency to ensure that such cases are speedily adjudicated.”

Match manipulation has been a major problem for Ghanaian football over the years.

An exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018 revealed widespread corruption across various levels of Ghana football.

Then GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi was forced to resign from his role and the football season was curtailed for over a year.

There have been investigations into a few alleged incidents of match manipulation in recent years.

The most high profile was a league match between Ashgold and Inter Allies, which ended 7-0 to the former, but earned infamy after an Allies defender scored two ridiculous own goals.

The FA said it was investigating the incident but is yet to announce a final decision. –Citinewsroom