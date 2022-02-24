GFGF launches 5-year adolescent health project at Damang

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF), through Gold Fields Damang Mines, on Tuesday launched a five-year adolescent reproductive health programme at Damang in the Prestea-HuniValley Municipality of the Western Region.

The project, costingGH¢70,000 annually, is being implemented by the Ghana Education Service to achieve a 30 per cent drop of teenage pregnancies in Damang and Huni-Valley circuits in 2025.

Already, 294 peer educators in 24 schools from 10 communities had been trained to champion campaigns on adolescent reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, nutrition and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) for youth in Damang Mines catchment areas.

It would also reduce the rate of teenage pregnancies among Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students recorded over the years.

At the ceremony, the schools were presented with kits, including sanitary pads and exercise books to deepen the knowledge of the youth on reproductive health issues.

Addressing the participants, the Acting General Manager, Gold Field Ghana Ltd,Mr Charles Kofi Nti, stated that GFGF and campaigns on adolescent health sought to raise awareness among students for them to be extra careful with sexual activities, reduce teenage pregnancies and other health issues in the Prestea-Huni Valley municipality.

He said, the campaign was part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3&4 which sought to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages, and also inclusive and equitable quality education.

It also aimed at promoting life-long learning opportunities for all in mining communities, and encourage adolescents not to be distracted by ill-health or pregnancies and become school drop-outs.

“The programme is in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to improve education and health of members in our communities.

This is to reinforce the idea that our youth should be good and disciplined students and citizens of Ghana; that you will not allow anything to disturb your future. We need the peer educators to train their mates to reduce teenage pregnancies and even HIV and AIDS. Parents also have a role to play in monitoring their children at home,” Mr Nti added.

Describing adolescence as a transitional period from childhood to adulthood, the Prestea-Huni ValleyMunicipal Director of Education, Ms MaryVida Kwofie, said it was a dream that came through, saying that “in 2019, we had 45 of our students becoming pregnant, it rose to 69 in 2020 and in 2020 reduced to 55. Together with GFGF, we have given out books to peer educators to teach and train them even on STIs.

Launching the programme, the Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea-Huni Valley,Dr Isaac Dasmani, urged the youth to stay away from peer pressure, illicit drugs and truancy, and rather remain focused on their studies to excel in their future career.

