GFA writes to MoYS to pay Akonnor’s $50k compensation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to effect the $50,000 compensation for former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

That compensation package follows the decision to terminate his contract, according to a JoySports report.

Akonnor, as the former Kotoko and Hearts coach is affectionately called, was sacked on September 13 by the Executive Council of the GFA after the Black Stars’ 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Sources within the leadership of the football governing body say Akonnor is due $50,000 as agreed in his contract.

The Ghana FA and CK Akonnor have exchanged letters following his sacking last month, but the content of the letters is not yet known, although sources confirmed the FA has acknowledged receipt of a letter from Akonnor.

Before the termination of Akonnor’s contract, he was owed about $425,000, but a cheque for $50,000, representing two months of his arrears was signed to be delivered before the national team’s trip to South Africa for the second game of the World Cup qualifying series. –Myjoyonline