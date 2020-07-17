GFA to hold Congress Aug 27 … opens player registration Aug 15

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has fixed Thursday, August 27, for its Ordinary Congress.

This is in accordance with Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019.

The decision was taken at an Executive Council meeting at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, July 15.



In view of the restrictions on gatherings exceeding 100 people, Congress would be held online in compliance with the restrictions.



As part of the congress, members of the GFA in compliance with Article 31 of the GFA Statutes 2019 will be sent the formal convocation of Congress in writing accordingly.



The Congress is expected to decide on the new football season and other related issues.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), meanwhile, will open the next football transfer window on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The two-month-long exercise is expected to end on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in accordance with the GFA regulations.



The registration window would be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17), according to a statement from the GFA.



It said clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system.