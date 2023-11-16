GFA pres congratulates 2023 CAF Awards nominees

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has congratulated all nine nominees of the 2023 CAF Awards Gala scheduled for December this year.

Black Stars Deputy captain, Thomas Partey, midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, and Black Queens Evelyn Badu lead the list of nine Ghanaian footballers who have been nominated in various categories of the awards set to take place in Morocco.

“I am truly proud of them and wants to send them a big, big congratulations on their nominations” President Simeon- Okraku told ghanafa.org.

‘’They are all winners and should keep their heads up for a bigger and brighter future’’ he added.

Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League Champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, earned five nominations with coach of the side, Joe Nana Adarkwa, making the list in the Coach of the year category.

Full back, Comfort Yeboah, who scored a brace against AS FAR in the ongoing Women’s Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire, has been nominated for the young player and CAF Interclub Player of the Year while Tracy Twum and Mary Amponsah compete in the Inter Club Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year categories.

Former Hasaacas Ladies and Black Queens midfielder, Evelyn Badu, has also been nominated for the Women Player of the Year award after scooping the CAF Interclub and Young Player of the Year awards in 2022.

Also in the list were midfielders, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, who both have been nominated for the Player of the Year award with winger, Ernest Nuamah, gunning for the Young Player of the Year award in the male category.

Finally, Ghana’s senior Women’s national team – Black Queens have also been nominated for the national team of the year following their resurgence in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.