GFA Ordinary Congress today

Chieftains of Ghana football will today gather at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram for the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) 27th Ordinary Session of Congress.

The GFA Statutes provides that Congress shall meet in ordinary session once every football season, usually before the commencement of said season

The Executive Council of the GFA, in the exercise of its powers under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, fixed the day for stock taking of the just ended league season.

The event will deliberate and usher the delegates into the upcoming football season.

In accordance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes, the formal Convocation of Congress (which contains the Agenda, the Activity Report, Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report and any other relevant documents) shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of Congress at least seven days to Congress.

The Association’s highest decision making body would look to approve the programme and budget for the 2021/22 financial year, as well as proposals to be considered.

