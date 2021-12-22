GFA launches football App

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched an App, in a bid to improve dissemination of authentic and exclusive information on Ghana football.



The innovative app, ‘Ghana Football App’, was launched on Monday in partnership with Ghanaian Online Media Company Isimangaliso.

It is available to download on Google Play Store and Apple Store and will allow football fans all over the world to stream live games, watch highlights of games, receive exclusive news, fixtures and updates across all divisions of Ghana football.



Launching it, the GFA president, Kurt Okraku said with the new App, will receive a facelift which is an essential and effective resolution to global trends.



“Our online representation is one of the most vibrant football website on the continent with daily updates are prompt and beyond the official website. We are visible on all social media platforms all in an attempt to ensure that the GFA reaches out to everybody in Ghana and beyond.



According to him, all the exclusive, behind the scenes news and information from the upcoming African up of Nations in Cameroon would be on the App as well as all three friendly games of the Black Stars.



The App went into full swing yesterday with the official announcement of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY