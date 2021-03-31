GFA assures assaulted referees of support

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo, has called the match officials who were assaulted at a Division One League match between Mighty Royals and Tano Bofoakwa in Wamanafo on Sunday to empathise with them while assuring match officials in general of maximum protection at all times.

The General Secretary intimated that an attack on match officials is indeed an attack on the entire sport of football, hence the GFA’s swift response following the unfortunate incidence on Sunday.

The GFA assures further that all culprits shall be brought to book in strict compliance to the relevant regulations.

Mr Addo also revealed an administrative decision to keep the Wamanafo Park and any other venue where attack of match officials is reported, banned until culprits are handed over to the Police for criminal proceedings to commence.

It is also worth noting that all officials bounded by the various regulations and statutes of the GFA found culpable in such acts, shall be punished accordingly as the GFA continues to roll out programmes and seminars to enhance and improve matchday safety and security in all of its competitions.

“The clubs talk of working with the Police, but be assured that football will never return to any such venue until arrests and punishment of persons responsible for these condemnable attacks,” he said.

“We are at that point where these kinds of acts that bring global shame to our sport should no longer be countenanced.

“The slightest attack against any match official shall be met with the appropriate response as permitted by the relevant regulations.

“We will also in the coming days intensify our corporation with the Ghana Police to ensure criminal proceedings are brought against culprits of such attacks.”

The Association will be assisting the victims of Sunday’s attacks in lodging their complaints at the Police to enable the commencement of criminal proceedings while also supporting them in all ways towards their full recoveries.