GESF is sole E-Sports governing body in Ghana

The National Sports Authority (NSA) have approved and recognised the Ghana E-Sports Federation (GESF) as the sole governing body of E-Sports in Ghana.

This follows the fulfilment of all registration requirement demanded by the NSA.

Following a meeting of the GESF resident, Igor Boumekpo, and the NSA in February, details for having an autonomous status as sole governing body responsi­ble for regulating and managing all E-Sports-related activities in the country, were discussed.

This recognition by the NSA is expected to mark a ground­breaking development for the E-Sports community in Ghana, and the gaming community in Africa holistically.

Over the past few decades, GESF have organised numerous competitions and events for gamers in Ghana and Africa, in­cluding the Warm Up E-Sports Festival with 3Sports last year, and the yearly Orange E-Sports events since 2018.

Also, GESF organised the NFL fan zone event this year in Accra for Gamers upon the NFL Africa Touchdown which had in attendance Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the event