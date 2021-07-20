GES rescinds decision on mid-term break for form 3 students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its directive to Senior High Schools (SHS) to allow Form 3 boarding students to go to their various homes to observe the mid-semester break from today to July 25this year.

Rather, they are to stay in school within the period and the break restricted to campus as recommended by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to help prevent and control coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks in schools and in the population.

The GHS in a letter signed by the Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye and directed to the GES, said, in the midst of the current outbreak of COVID-19, the mid-term break would present a challenge to the already precarious situation of COVID-19 in schools and in the general population.

It stated that the break could also present challenges to containing existing outbreaks in schools.

In this regard, it recommended that the students stay in school while observing their mid-semester break.

The GES, in an earlier letter signed on July 16 by the Deputy Director-General of the GES, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, and directed to all regional directors of education, announced a mid-semester break for all form 3 students in the various SHS and Technical Schools in the country.

It said academic work is expected to resume on Monday, July 26, 2021.

“Students who do not wish to go home or find it difficult to go home should be allowed to remain in the school and Heads are to ensure that they are fed and follow all school rules,” the letter instructed.

It added that by the letter, “all regional heads of education are to inform all Heads of SHSs to take note and to communicate same to staff, students and parents.”

However, the form 2 and form 1 students who are already in school are to continue academic work.

