German legend Matthaus buys shares in Accra Lions

Ghanaian top-flight side, Accra Lions, has unveiled German legend, Lothar Matthaus, as a shareholder and a board mem­ber of the club.

The former FIFA World Cup winner has acquired a stake in the capital club, and becomes a third partner of the club alongside Ghana inter­national, Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent, Oliver Konig.

The unveiling ceremony came off successfully in Accra yesterday and was attended by Youth and Sports Minister, Mr Mustapha Ussif, President of the Ghana Football Associa­tion (GFA), Mr Kurt Okraku, the German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Daniel Krull, as well as officials of Accra Lions and some members of the Professional Footballers Asso­ciation of Ghana (PFAG).

Matthaus said he was happy to be a part of the Accra Lions family, and would give it his all to make this project successful.

“I am very happy to be in Ghana once again, and I am committed to making Accra Lions grow to become a very successful football club,” the 1990 World Cup winner said.

He added: “Of course, it’s a business model, and Ghana has always had a huge poten­tial of talent, you can see that in the national team.”

“We want to bring young players to Europe; in a serious path and already well trained. That’s why investments are also made here in the training area,” Matthaus said.

The President of the GFA welcomed the move by Accra Lions to partner the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player, and urged the current generation of foot­ballers to strive to emulate his achievements and become a winner as Luthar Matthaus is.

He said the GFA would support all football clubs in Ghana that dare to rise to the top and, tasked them to follow the example being set by Accra Lions.

Mr Mustapha Ussif lauded the partnership between Accra Lions and the German legend, and hope it would go a long way in shaping the future of Ghana football for the better.

Accra Lions have come a long way since its foundation in 2016 as a second division club, and now competes in the betPawa Premier League as a Ghanaian top-flight side.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER