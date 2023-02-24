George Weah donates to Atsu’s family

The President of Liberia, Mr George Oppong Weah, has sent a delegation on his behalf to mourn with the family of late Christian Atsu.

He donated $10,000 to Atsu’s family on Wednesday.

The delegation led by former Ghana footballer, Pastor Kwame Ayew, relayed Oppong Weah’s mes­sage to the Twasam family.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, earlier in the day also commiserated with Christian Atsu’s family.

The family of Mubarak Wakaso was also at Christian Atsu’s family house to extend their sympathies as well.

The two players shared a great re­lationship during their time playing for the Black Stars.

The 31-year-old footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey, after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.

The body of the late Atsu has since been brought to Ghana from Turkey. —citinewsroom