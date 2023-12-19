George Kwesi Ansah laid to rest

Hundreds of mourn­ers from all walks of life at the week­end joined the Founder of Mount Crest University College and Former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Mr Kwaku Ansa-Asare, and many othersas his father, the late Mr George Kwesi Ansah was laid to rest.

The late Mr Ansah, an educationalist and affectionately called ‘Teacher Ansah,’ passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Medical Hospital, after battling with illness for a short period.

During his professional life, he was appointed headmaster and taught in various schools such as Ghanata Secondary School, Axim SHS, Nifa SHS, Holy Trinity SHS, Osino SHS, Boso SHS, Anglican Church Educational Unit, Jumapoh, and St. Augustine’s College.

He was 94 years and was survived by nine children, 40 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Among the mourners at the burial serviceheld at Larteh-Akua­pem in the Eastern Region was the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asa­moah Boateng, the Independent Presidential Candidate, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Dr Yeboah Amoah, and Municipal Chief Executives.

Others included traditional rulers, lawyers, and relevant stake­holders in the educational sector.

Consoled by his siblings as he struggled to hold back his tears, Mr Ansa-Asare in a tribute reflect­ed on the memorable moments he shared with his late father, saying “you made me to feel that I had a father who cared about me, who believed in me and maintained I could read law; a father who was there for me no matter what.

“We appreciate your sacrifices so much and as we reaffirmed our love and respect for you on June 16, 2023, we feel able to publicly acknowledge our appreciation for all that you did for us and we are incredibly thankful,” he conclud­ed.

Mrs Emefa Agyeman, the Personal Assistant to the Director of MountCrest University College who paid an emotional tribute on behalf of the College and Readwide Limited asserted that the contributions of the deceased to the success of the two organ­isations could not be underesti­mated.

Following his appointment as the first General Manager and lat­er Director of Readwide Limited after his retirement from the Gha­na Education Service (GES) as a headmaster, the late Mr Ansah, Mrs Agyeman noted, oversaw the company’s growth and expansion­across the country.

In addition, she observed that

the commitment of the deceased to the well-being of staff and students of the College and Read­wide Limited would be missed dearly.

Other tributes were also read bygrandchildren, great grandchil­dren, and in-laws of the deceased, the St. Augustine Anglican Church and other schools where he was either the head or assistant head­master.

Delivering the sermon, the Bishop of Koforidua, Right Reverend Felix Odei Annancy, who made reference to John 11: 1-5 and Ecclesiastes 7:2, urged the mourners not be afraid of death as it was inevitable.

Furthermore, he entreated them to be concerned about their spiritual death more than their physical death, adding “it is time for us to take a look at our own lives.”

Rt. Rev Annancy also urged the mourners to learn from the exemplary life of the deceased to be transformed as Christians.

BY BENJAMIN ARC­TON-TETTEY