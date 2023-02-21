GDFA appoints Marketing, Sponsorship Director …Outlines programme for New Year

The Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) has appointed Mr Victor Twum Koranteng, as the association’s new Director of Marketing and Sponsorship.

The decision was communicated to him by the Executive Board of the GDFA in a letter dated Febru­ary 16 and signed by its Secretary General, Patrick Johnson.

“The board believes strongly that your rich experience and knowledge in this area of expertise will no doubt manifest in the new role assigned you and be of im­mense benefit to the development and promotion of deaf football in Ghana,” the letter said.

Mr Koranteng is a FIFA Agent and a businessman.

His appointment takes immedi­ate effect and would be expected raise revenue to support the asso­ciation’s programmes for 2023.

Meanwhile, the GDFA has out­line its activities for the year and has expressed optimism at realising its biggest dreams to compete at the highest level.

According to Mr Johnson, the Secretary General, the biggest event on the GDFA calendar is a participation in an international tournament in France in August.

That assignment, according to him, was to build the capacity of the national team and showcase the Ghanaian talent in deaf foot­ball to the world.

That would, however, be pre­ceded by a series of programmes, including February’s continuation of club registration, a national coaching clinic in Accra, a maiden national club friendly matches in June and the fourth edition of the gala championship in July.

The GDFA will also travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the fourth Deaf World Football Championship from September 23 to October 7.

Mr Johnson said, the second national club friendly games would be played across the regions in the month of November as the season ends with an assessment and general meeting to strate­gise for the New Year 2024.

BY ANDREW NORTEY