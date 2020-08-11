GCB donates GH¢100,000 to Upper West Health Directorate

The Management of GCB Bank Limited has approved a donation of GH¢100,000 for the fight against cerebrospinal meningitis (CMS) and COVID-19 in the Upper West Region of the country.

The amount will be used for the improvement in health infrastructure and other uses for the benefit of the people of the Upper West Region.

Presentation of the cheque to the Upper West Regional Health Directorate will be done by the Tamale Regional Manager of GCB early next week.

The approval/donation to the Regional Health Directorate forms part of the bank’s activities marking the 67th anniversary of the bank.

The donation is being done under GCB’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards health segment and community development as part of activities to mark the bank’s 67th anniversary celebration.

GCB, Ghana’s largest bank, established in May 1953, has three branches and an agency in the Upper West Region.

These include Wa, Tumu and Lawra branches and Hamile Agency.