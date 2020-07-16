Business

GCB Bank to hold first AGM virtually

July 16, 2020
0 Less than a minute

The GCB Bank Limited is to hold its first virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Thursday, July 30, at the bank’s head office, in Accra.

The AGM is highly anticipated by shareholders and industry players due to the ravaging effects of COVID-19 on the economy and the bank’s status as Ghana’s largest indigenous bank.

The bank, in a statement issued in Accra said a unique token number would be sent to shareholders by email and or SMS from July 13, 2020 to give them access to a unique portal created for the AGM; https://www.gcbbankagm.com.

It said the AGM was being held in compliance with the Imposition of Restriction Act 2020 (Act 1012), the Registrar General’s Department and Securities and Exchange Commission’s directives and guidance on holding virtual AGMs.

It said in line with that “attendance and participation by members or their proxies shall be strictly virtual”.

The bank asked shareholders who did not receive the token to contact the GCB Bank Limited Share Registry.

The statement also urged shareholders, who intended to appoint proxies to download a proxy form from the AGM web portal, to fill and submit via: shareregistry@gcb.com.ghnot less than 48 hours before the meeting.

BY TIMES REPORTER

Show More

Related Articles

Nord Gold SE launches takeover bid for Cardinal Resources

July 16, 2020

OPEC adjusts oil demand to 8.9m bpd as uncertainty clouds extension of production cuts

July 16, 2020
Photo of Reroy Group CEO shares corporate vision with GSA

Reroy Group CEO shares corporate vision with GSA

July 15, 2020
Photo of Ecobank Ghana partners Melcom to provide agency banking

Ecobank Ghana partners Melcom to provide agency banking

July 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close