Gbese Mantse performs ‘Odadao’ to lift one-month ban on drumming, noise-making in Ga Mashie

The Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II, last Thurs­day performed the ‘Odadao’ ritual to signify the lifting of the one-month ban on drumming and noise-making in Ga Mashie.

‘Odadao’, which literally translates as beating of the twin drums, serves as a prelude to the celebration of the Homowo Festival and it is performed exactly one month after the ‘Nmai dumo’ (planting of corn).

Nmai dumo is the spiritual planting of corn which is done to invoke the blessings of the gods for a bountiful harvest for the year and it is performed in an atmosphere of absolute peace and tranquility with noise making activities such as drum­ming, funerals and all social activities banned for a period of four weeks.

This year’s ban came into force on May 6 and its lifting paves way for preparations towards the Homowo (hooting at hunger) Festival in the month of August.

As part of the Odadao rituals, the two imposing fontomfrom drums which are kept in seclusion through­out the year are brought out and beaten three times to signify the end of the month-long ban on drumming and noise-making.

The ritual, which is performed solely by the Gbese Mantse, Dr Ayi-Bonte II, who is the Adonteng of the Ga State, often evokes spon­taneous joy and merry-making after the third beating of the drums which is also the last beating and this year’s was no different.

Performed at the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace in Ga Mashie, the ritual was done amidst the firing of musketry and merry-making.

As part of the rituals, Nii Ayi-Bon­te, adorned in his elegant white and gold kente, was carried shoulder higher and paraded through the four principal streets adjoining his palace amidst cheers, blowing flutes and shouting of appellations.

Present at this year’s event were all divisional chiefs of the Gbese Tradi­tional Area, the Naae Wolumo, prin­cipal chiefs from the Ga Traditional Council and a liteny of traditional priests and priestess.

Also there were the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover, Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuije, and the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey.

Addressing the gathering after beating the drums, Nii Ayi-Bonte called for unity among the people of Accra, stressing that “it is the only way that Accra can address the myri­ads of challenges confronting it”.

He said teenage pregnancy, delin­quency and sanitation continued to be a few of the challenges that were affecting the image of the Ga State and this would require a unified front to deal with.

Mr Titus Glover, on his part, said government was partnering with the various traditional authorities to pre­serve the rich culture of the country and Ga-Dangbe was not excluded.

He said together with the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, they participated in some traditional events at Nungua to demonstrate this commitment.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Vanderpuije, also empha­sised the need for the people to embrace unity and eschew all forms of negative tendencies.

“You saw me sitting on the dais with Titus-Glover isn’t it, even though I am NDC and he is NPP but you saw how we were chatting and laughing with each other…that should tell you we are brothers and not enemies,” he emphasised.

Mr Vanderpuije used the occasion to appeal for peace in this year’s election, especially in the area.

Ms Sackey, on her part, said this year’s Odadao had been distinct and urged the Ga State to embrace peace and unite for development.

She said the Ga State must not allow itself to be manipulated for violence during this year’s elections, adding the impact of free education had affected every household in the country.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL