Gbese Mantse outlines plans to develop Queen Elizabeth II Foundation Educational Complex

The Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II, has outlined plans to redevelop the Queen Elizabeth II Foundation Educational Complex into a model school in Accra.

The redevelopment exercise, which will be undertaken in three phases, will give the school a total face-lift and also create condu­cive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Estimated to cost $10million, the redevelopment will comprise the construction of Senior High School with science laboratories, a Junior High School and a Primary School.

In addition to the laboratories, the schools will have ancillary facilities such as modernised solar powered water system, libraries, waiting lobby, offices for staff and an astro-turf.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Gbese Corporate Stake­holders Summit held at the Plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra yesterday, Dr Ayi-Bonte said the decision to redevelopment had become necessary because the school established in 1950 to pro­vide the avenue for the education for children of market women in the Central Business District was now in a very deplorable state.

He said as part of his vision for the traditional area, he intended to leverage education in order to pro­mote the development of Accra.

Dr Ayi-Bonte, who is also the Adonteng of the Ga State, said the Greater Accra was lagging behind in terms of development and the only means to catchup was through education, stressing that, “This will require the support of all stakeholders in Accra.”

Touching on his reign as the Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area, he noted that he had adopted a deliberate policy of building lasting partnership between Gbese and its numerous stakeholders.

He also said it was his vision to advance human capacity through investment in education training, sports and other areas of devel­opment.

He further outlined that the stool was ever ready to partner all stakeholders to tackle the challenges of plastic waste, youth unemployment, crime, teenage pregnancy, streetism, poor sanitary conditions and congestion in Accra.

The architect for the project, Mr Anthony Ocran, explained that the design of the new school had factored in the need to modernise teaching and learning in the country.

He said it was important that the country moved away from the traditional rectangular shaped school buildings and focus on facilities that provided holistic education for the youth.

Mr Ocran also noted that the redevelopment exercise would provide a complete face-lift for both the school and the entire enclave, providing a very condu­cive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

He, therefore, appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to come on board and support the project in order to build a brighter future for the youth.

