GBA lauded for lifting Commey’s 2-yr ban

STREETWISE Boxing Management, management of Ghanaian lightweight boxer, Richard Commey, have expressed appreciation to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and its executives for the vital role in ensuring his two-year ban was lifted.

In a press release by the boxing promotion firm, the outfit commended the new executives for the tireless efforts they have channeled into boxing to help steer it to its rightful place at the top of African and world boxing.

They also expressed their profound gratitude to the Ga-Mantse, NiiTackiTsuru II and his Personal Assistant Man-nyeObetse, who mediated to bring a satisfactory conclusion to the matter.

They called for the support of Ghanaians ahead of an international bout in the USA as the boxer has always been proud representing the nation.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY