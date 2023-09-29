Gattuso appointed new Marseille coach

Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed as the new head coach of Mar­seille on a three-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The Italian replaces Marcelino in the StadeVelodrome hot seat and will be in charge for the first time against Monaco on Saturday.

Jacques Abardonado took caretaker charge of the side for a 3-3 Europa League draw at Ajax, before overseeing a sobering 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint Germain on last Sunday.

Gattuso told the club website: “I am very happy and proud to join Olympique de Marseille. It’s a club and a stadium, the Orange Velodrome, where I had the opportunity to play as a player, celebrated throughout Europe for the passion and fervour it exudes.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with my new team and taking on the upcoming challenges that await us.”

The AC Milan legend returns to management after a seven-month stint with Valen­cia, where he was dismissed in January.

He previously had spells in charge of Palermo, Milan and Napoli, after beginning his man­agement career as a player-coach at Swiss side Sion.

Gattuso has won one major trophy in his coaching career to date after leading Napoli to the CoppaItalia in the 2019-20 campaign.

He will now take over a Marseille side sitting eighth in the Ligue 1 table after an uncon­vincing start to the season which has seen them amass nine points from their first six games.

After Saturday’s match away in Monaco, Gattuso’s first home game in charge will be against Premier League side Brighton in the Europa League next Thurs­day. —Eurosport