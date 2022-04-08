GARH outdoors Family Medicine Wellness, Adolescent Care clinics

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH) on Tuesday outdoored its new Family Medicine Wellness and Adolescent Care Clinics.

The Wellness Clinic is to promote the wellness concept of the hospital and allow first time visitors without referrals to walk into the hospital anytime to be attended to free as well as promote the general wellbeing of Ghanaian.

The facility built with the hospitals Internally Generated Fund, comprise of the Child Nutrition Wellness, which takes special interest in children, the Adolescent Wellness, which focuses on adolescent health, and reproductive related issues and Adult Wellness.

Services to be offered include health screening, annual medical check-ups, lifestyle modification coaching, premarital health screening, pre-employment medical examination, post-employment medical examination, well geriatric care, workplace health screening, health risk assessment, travel medical examination.

Opening the facility, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), applauded the Family Medicine Department for their effort to tackle primary care at the GARH.

He said the Family Medical Centre (FMC) was participating in the nation’s agenda to improve quality primary health care, and advised the people to undergo regular medical checkups, to avoid health complications.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye stressed that “people, especially the aged must do regular exercises by advice of medical doctors, to prevent premature deaths and unexpected sicknesses.”

Dr Victor Wingbe Abugri, head of FMC, said the outfit was introduced in 2017, to improve primary health care.

He said “the department exists to provide excellent continuing, comprehensive, coordinated and cost-effective patient-centered health care with emphasis on Primary Care within the context of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital”.

Dr Abugri said since the establishment of the department, more than 75,513 Out Patient Department patients and some 24,687 corporate clients have been attended to.

He said hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol-related problems were some of the top 10 disease being tackled at Family Medicine Department, since its inception.

Dr Abugri called on Ghanaians to adopt and practice good healthy habits on daily basis, to attain better physical and mental health.

