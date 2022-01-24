GARFA donates to referees ahead of new season

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA), led by Vice-Chairman, Mr Gabriel Kwao, has presented 200 pieces of branded warm-up T-shirts and referees uniforms to GARFA referees on Friday.

The presentation from GARFA was to equip and prepare the referees for the new season.

Speaking at the event, Mr Quao congratulated the referees for their commitment during the week-long medical screening and fitness test that climaxed on Friday at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The fitness exercise is aimed at selecting referees and assistant referees to officiate in the 2021/2022 football season.

He urged them to show professionalism and give out their best on and off the field.

Receiving the items, Regional Referees Manager, Mr Annang Lomotey, thanked GARFA for their unflinching support and promised to give out their best to ensure a successful campaign.

Meanwhile, leagues across the 10 Regional Football Associations will commence on Sunday, January 28, 2022.

The Regional Leagues include second and third divisions, Regional Women’s Division One League and male Juvenile Leagues (U-12, U-15, U-17). Last season, football across the regions was highly competitive running from juvenile to division three – where clubs gained promotion to the two elite leagues in both male (Division One) and female (Women’s Premier League) categories.

The calendar is expected to run from January 2022 to June, 2022.

The Regional Juvenile Leagues and Regional Women’s Leagues will end in May to allow their champions to participate in the national competitions in June, 2022.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY