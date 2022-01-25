Gambia stun Guinea into AFCON quarter final

Debutants Gambia booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations as Musa Barrow’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Guinea yesterday.

Bologna forward Barrow collected a pass and slotted past Aly Keita in the 71st minute.

Ibrahima Conte had an equaliser ruled out for offside before Gambia’s Yusupha Njie was sent off.

Guinea struck the post in injury time before another shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Baboucarr Gaye.

It was a stunning save by Gaye to keep out the powerful strike by Jose Kante, which came immediately after Conte had rattled the left-hand upright from a narrow angle.

Even then, Guinea forward Morgan Guilavogui latched onto the rebound off the bar and had his follow-up attempt blocked by Pa Modou Jagne.

Kante then headed over from the resulting corner and the Scorpions, ranked 150th and the lowest at the tournament, held on to win as Guinea centre-back Conte was also dismissed in injury time for a second booking.

The Gambia will now face either hosts Cameroon or Comoros in the last eight on Saturday.-BBC