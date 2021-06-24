Gama powers Kotoko to the top

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama yesterday snatched the maximum points for Asante Kotoko when he converted a penalty in the 68th minute to secure a 2-1 win over Karela United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a match week 30 fixture.



Emmanuel Gyamfi had given the home side the lead in the 23rd minute but Karela responded through Richard Berko in the 58th minute only for Gama to save Kotoko’s blushes with the winner.



The win sent the ‘Porcupine Warriors’ to the summit of the league temporarily on 56 points, three points better than Hearts of Oak on 53 who play Legon Cities today.



Kotoko in the early exchanges showed great promise and in a characteristic fashion, Gama, who is carving a niche for himself as an expert passer of the ball, served Gyamfi with a ‘delicious’ pass.



Gyamfi who has been in great scoring form under Baretto, latched on Gama’s pass and outpaced three Karela markers with a cool composure to score his fifth goal under Baretto.



After the goal, the game became balanced as Kotoko managed to contain threats from Karela dangerman Diawisie Taylor, Evans Sarfo and Richard Berko.



Karela returned from the recess eager to prevent Kotoko pushing for the equalizer which came in the 58th minute when Richard Berko breached the Kotoko defence to tap home a deflected shot.



The goal did not come without controversy as the assistant referee initially ruled it out for offside but after further consultations with his assistant, the centre referee Jacob Aduntera allowed the goal.



But 10 minutes later, Kotoko’s superior fighting spirit was again manifested as they threatened the visitors’ goal area.

Karela goalie Richard Baidoo in an attempt to stop a dangerous Kotoko attack impeded Kotoko’s forward, Evans Adomako for a penalty which Gama stepped up to bury to hand the Porcupine Warriors a vital win.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO