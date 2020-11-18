News

Galaxy International School consoles Ghana on Rawlings’ death

November 18, 2020
The Management of Galaxy International School in Accra has extended their heartfelt condolences to the government, Ghanaians and the entire family of the Late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd) who died last Thursday at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by Mr Mehmet Akmermer, Managing Director of the schools stated, “Our deepest sympathies go out to this nation and the family of the Late Flt. Lt. J.J. Rawlings (Rtd).”

It said may God give the former President the heavenly comfort and peace that he may seek.

“Please accept our condolences on the passing of the former President “with a heavy heart, we pray for the eternal repose of one who was a man of distinguished humanity”.

“Our hearts go out to you during this trying time and may our prayers serve as comfort to you all, we as an institution pray that the almighty God will grant the former charismatic Ghanaian leader, eternal rest and comfort he so desired, so that his sacrifices, passion and moral discipline would transcend generations to come,” the statement added.

BY Times Reporter

