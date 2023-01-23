Galaxies hold church service at team’s hotel

Players and management members of the Black Galaxies yesterday held a church service at the Golden Tulip Hotel Alexandre, the team’s hotel in Constantine, Algeria.

The service was to give thanks to God and seek his “immeasurable blessings ahead of its remaining games,” at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), current­ly underway in Algeria.

According to Mohammed Amin Lamptey, a sports journalist with the team in Constantine, the church service was moderated by Chairman of the Black Galaxies’ Management Committee, Dr Tony Aubyn – who quoted several verses from the Holy Bible to buttress his delivery on determination, dedica­tion, discipline and courage.

Last Friday, Muslims in the team also attended the Jummah (Friday) prayers, to thank God for his bless­ings and the victory against the Sudan, and the subsequent games to come.

The spirit and the camaraderie in camp is said to be very high as the Galaxies continue to prepare for their next adventure.

Head Coach of the Galaxies Annor Walker and his deputy, Prof Prosper Narter Ogum, also took turns to speak on the vision, mis­sion and purpose of an ambitious footballer.

Midfield dynamo, David Abagna, talked about unity of purpose and collectivism, whilst appealing to his colleagues to discourage selfishness and individualism both on and off the pitch.

Skipper of the team, Gladson Awako, expressed his profound gratitude to the Management Committee for “organising such a wonderful church service,” assur­ing them of the players’ readiness to bring glory to Ghana.

The Galaxies rolled off their campaign on a dawdling note last Monday – losing 2-1 to Mada­gascar, but recovered strongly to whack Sudan 3-1 on Friday to qualify for the next round of the three-week tournament.

Ghana’s Group C has been whit­tled down to three teams, following the exit of defending champions

