GAF president Asibey eyes AFA seat

The President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey, has announced his bid to contest for the presidency in the upcoming election of the Armwrestling Federation of Ghana (AFA).

He is set to face the current Vice President of AFA in what is expected to be a make or break in the AFA elections.

Charles Osei Asibey, known as‘The Barrister’ is a broadcast journalist and founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and currently the Deputy Secretary-General of AFA.

He is also the General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and former Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee and former Board Member of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation.

Mr Asibeyalso serves on the Board of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) as a second Vice President, was elected General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) in October 2019.

In 2019, Mr. Osei Asibey was honoured as the best Sports Administrator in Ghana by SWAG and in the United States of America by 3G Media. He has almost three decades experience of broadcasting with Radio Gold, Groove FM now Adom FM, Peace FM, Happy FM and Asempa FM.

He led Ghana to host the Africa Armwrestling Championship in 2018 which the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) touted as the best ever championship on the continent and jealously likened it to the World Championships.

According to Mr Asibey, he was motivated by the prospect of being the first Ghanaian to ascend the position on the continent and also have a seat at the World Armwrestling Federation as the Vice President.

The renowned journalist is into Sports Marketing, Events Management and a Career Coach.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER