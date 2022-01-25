GAF ping pong team for C’wlth championship in India

The Ghana Army table tennis team has qualified to compete in the Commonwealth Championship in India in February after sweeping four awards at the just ended National Open Championship for top 10 table tennis teams at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The team, led by the Deputy Director Army Training (DDAT), Lt. Col. Abdul Wahab Issah said this when he presented trophies and medals to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah at the Army Headquarters’ Hall of Generals in Burma Camp on Thursday.

Lt Col Issah said the performance put up by the team saw Corporal Eva Adom emerging as the overall best female player with Signalman Ofori Emmanuel being adjudged the overall best male player; Signalman Okyere Theophilus came third while Staff Sergeant Acheampong placed fourth, making the Army table tennis team the best in the country.

It would be recalled that the Army volleyball team also emerged as the winners at the 2021/22 Champion of Champions tournament to become the best female volleyball team.

Responding, Major Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah, said though the task of the Army was to protect the territorial boundaries of the country, it was going the extra mile to achieve laurels in other fields to bring glory to Ghana.

He attributed the success of the team to the values of sacrifice, commitment, teamwork and discipline which were embedded in the training of military personnel.

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah pledged his commitment in getting sponsorship for the team to enable them concentrate to play as professionals.

He assured them of the Army High Command’s support in providing them with the requisite kitting and logistics to enable them maintain their championship status in the country and beyond.

He, therefore, called on friends of the Army and Corporate Ghana to come onboard and support the team to raise the flag of Ghana High.

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah presented Gh¢5,000 and Gh¢10,000 to the table tennis and Army Ladies football teams, respectively, for making the Army, in particular and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in general, proud.

