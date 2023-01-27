GAF clamps down on unauthorised use of military accoutrements

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has started clamping down on the un­authorised use of military accou­trements in a bid to prevent crimes committed with their uniforms and weapons.

It, therefore, warned that any ci­vilian or group found with military pattern clothing and equipment, including guns, would be “appro­priately” dealt with according to the law and its rules of engage­ment.

A statement issued by GAF Director of Public Affairs, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said the exercise followed the growing menace of unauthorised use of its equipment and uniform.

“Disclosures and investigations indicate that some miscreants have been deliberately acquiring these military pattern clothing and equipment including guns, for dia­bolical reasons, thereby escalating tension in some communities and also placing the Ghana Armed Forces in disrepute”, it said.

Citing recent incidents, it said, GAF arrested a man in Bawku who re-sprayed a vehicle in mili­tary pattern colours on December 21, 2022, while, reports indicate that some persons dressed in military patterns and colour shades of clothing, allegedly engaged in several criminal activities last month.

It said the military was blamed for the actions of these persons, but “GAF wishes to assure the public that its personnel are putting in all efforts to fish out these alleged perpetrators who wear military pattern clothing and use military equipment to commit crimes and to deceive the unsus­pecting public.

“These miscreants and im­posters are derailing the immense role the Ghana Armed Forces is playing in order to secure the country, restore normalcy to some conflict-prone areas, and deter crime in various parts of the country”.

The statement assured the public of its commitment to protecting the citizenry at all times and called for the support of all as it undertakes the measures in the interest of peace and security for Ghana’s socio-economic develop­ment.

BY TIMES REPORTER