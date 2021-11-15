Gadafi’s son to run for prezin Libya election next month

The son of Libya’s late leader, Muammar al-Gaddafi, has registered as a candidate in the country’s first direct presidential election next month.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was once the heir apparent to his father, but his support for a brutal crackdown on protesters 10 years ago tarnished his image.

Since that 2011 uprising, Libya has been riven by conflict.

Rights groups have raised fears the vote, scheduled for December 24, will not be free and fair.

World powers and the UN Secretary-General have warned that anyone who tries to obstruct it or falsify the outcome will face sanctions.

Photos and video circulating online show Saif al-Islam Gaddafi sitting in front of a poster for the upcoming poll, signing electoral papers.

Bearded and wearing traditional Libyan clothing, he addressed the camera and cited a verse from the Koran that translates as, “judge between us and our people in truth”.

“God always prevails in his purpose,” he also said, citing another chapter of the Muslim holy book, and adding from another section – “even if the unbelievers hate it”.

It is a very different image from the one he presented before the uprising that brought down his father in 2011. -BBC