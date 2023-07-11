Gabon’s president announces third term bid

Gabon’s President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, has announced that he will seek a third term in office in presidential elections planned for August.

The Bongo family has already ruled Gabon for 55 years.

Ali Bongo took over in 2009 from his father, Omar Bongo, who had himself been in power for more than 40 years.

The last elections held in 2016 were marred by claims of fraud. Mr Bongo defeated opposition candidate, Jean Ping, by less than 6,000 votes.

Mr Ping declared himself the winner and contested those results.

His passport was later confis­cated and he was only allowed to leave the country this year after a five-year travel ban. —BBC