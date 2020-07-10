Ga Traditional Council directs Homowo festival be held in stool houses due to COVID-19

The Ga Traditional Council has directed that this year’s celebration of the Homowo festival, be held within the confines of the stool houses of chiefs within the traditional area.

Furthermore, it directs that heads of family must perform all rites in connection with the festival at their respective family houses.

The directive comes in the wake of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country and the need to curb the spread of the virus in the traditional area.

A statement issued in Accra on Tuesday and signed by the acting president of the Ga Traditional Council, NiiDodooNsaki II stated that the outbreak of the pandemic had had devastating impact on social lives, thus urged traditional rulers to strictly abide by the protocols enrolledto celebrate the festivals.

“As the time for the annual Homowo approaches amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to strictly observe all the laid down protocols in our quest to celebrate the Homowo festival this year,” he said.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki II explained that there was a possibility of large gathering during the twin celebration, including Yeeye-ye and the actual Homowo festival celebration and underscored the urgent need for chiefs to adhere strictly to the protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

“We implore niimei and naamei and all other traditional office holders within the Ga Traditional Area to initiate and commence clean-up activities in their respective communities as we gradually move into the month of August when we shall celebrate the 2020 Homowo festival,” he added.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki II also said it was imperative that all celebrations and rites be completed by 12:00pm in the respective homes of the celebrants on August 1 to 15.

“The disposal of residue must be done quietly without the usual large crowds and fanfare. All social gathering must be avoided,” he added.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki II promised the council’s commitment to support the government’s fight against the deadly pandemic.

BY TIMES REPORTER