Ga North Assembly desilt choked gutters to prevent floods at Ofankor Barrier  

The Ga North Municipal Assembly has started a desilting exercise to clear choked gutters at Ofankor Barrier roundabout.

The scope of work involved the desilting of 240 metres length of 1.2 metres double cell pipes culverts and 10 metres double box culvert to prevent flood at Ofankor Barrier.

The desilting which began two weeks ago was to control the free flow of water in the drainages and reduce the flooding that occurred any time there were heavy downpours.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Tuesday, the Municipal Roads Department Officer at the Ga North in charge of the project, Mr Richard Manu said although the assembly was faced with financial constraints, they would ensure the project was carried out.

Mr Manu, however, pleaded with road users to exercise patience and endure the challenges on the road during period of work.

“I would want to appeal to road users to bear with us, as we want to ensure that flooding at the Ofankor Barrier is reduced for our benefit,” he said.

Speaking to the foreman on site, Mr Joseph Mensah disclosed that the gutter was built underground so they had to move in to remove all the stacked sand from the culvert.

“This is a tedious work, since the construction of the gutters were built underground, my workers and I have to get inside to clear all the sand but we are hopeful to finish the work soon,” he said.

Mr Mensah pleaded with the Assembly to fully support them financially to motivate them to complete the work on schedule.

BY IGNATIUS AWUAH TANOE BLAY