G- Money rewards customers, agents in “Win Like a Gee” promotion

Mobile Financial Service giant, G-Money, rewarded over 100 customers and agents in the final draw of the “Win Like a Gee” promotion held in Accra.

Lawyer Augustine Obour, a private legal practitioner and Alfred Owusu-Ansah, a G-Money agent with GreenWaves Commodities Limited, were each rewarded with a brand-new Peugeot 301 saloon car for emerging ultimate winners of the promotion.

Other G-Money customers and agents were also rewarded with electronic appliances such as television sets, microwaves, blenders, smartphones, refrigerators, laptops and beautifully crafted plaques in recognition of their hard work and involvement in numerous activities geared towards the growth and advancement of G-Money.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Mobile Financial Services (G-Money), Carl Ashie, reiterated the brand’s commitment to the provision of convenience for G-Money’s customers and agents through the development of innovative products and services.

“G-Money was uniquely designed to excellently fill voids in the mobile money space. Over the years it has lived up to this purpose and served the needs of Ghanaians by offering unique, ubiquitous, telco-agnostic services that allow customers to sign up and perform all mobile money financial transactions irrespective of their mobile network affiliation or bank commitment,” he said.

Mr Ashie, stressed that “As a brand, we believe it’s high time we move away from the traditional transfer services to provide more value-added services on our platform. Cognizant of this fact, we have invested in a number of bespoke products which will be rolled out very soon to continue satisfying the needs of our cherished agents and customers who are at the heart of all we do.”

The Deputy Managing Director of Finance for GCB Bank, Mr Socrates Affram, called on already existing and prospective G-Money customers and agents to continue to have confidence in the platform.

He emphasised that G-Money combined the most helpful elements of a bank structure with the agility of a telecommunication structure thereby setting the platform on a pedestal to deliver convenience beyond expectations without compromising on security and reliability.

“G-Money is a mobile money platform that has the solid backing of a trusted financial institution,” he said.

The Chief Digital and Marketing Officer for GCB Bank, Mr Eric Coffie, urged Ghanaians to continue to furnish GCB Bank with constructive feedback on its mobile financial service, G-Money.

Lawyer Obour, one of the award winners, in his remarks expressed gratitude to G-Money for his reward.

“I cannot believe that I have been rewarded with a brand-new salon car for consistently undertaking financial transactions on G-Money, selling the brand and registering customers, as an agent. The feeling is just awesome,” Alfred Owusu-Ansah said.

G-Money, the mobile money arm of GCB Bank, is a telecommunication agnostic service that allows customers to sign up and perform all mobile money transactions irrespective of their mobile network.

The brand is known for its services such as cash-in, cash-out, deposits, P2P transfer, airtime top-up, merchant payment, group services, voucher generation, ATM card-less withdrawal and GhQR code payments services among others and apart from its safety and convenience, G-Money also offers very competitive rates on transactions.

BY TIMES REPORTER

