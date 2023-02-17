G/A REGSEC deploys security on East Legon land to forestall clashes between feuding factions

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has deployed security personnel to the land under contention at East Legon in Accra to forestall any disturbances.

According to Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minis­ter, the decision was based on intelligence on the likelihood of imminent clashes between the two feuding factions, Top Kings Limit­ed and Empire Builders.

He said, in line with Section 7 of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), the entire area under dispute had been declared a security zone with REGSEC taking over security of the area.

He explained that the deploy­ment of security personnel to the area was to ensure peace and calm.

Mr Quartey further stated that the Greater Accra REGSEC had also placed a ban on all land guard activities in the area under dispute.

“These decisions have been taken considering the fact that the situation has become a recipe for disaster and a cause for security concern in the region,” he stated.

The decision by the REGSEC, he said, was neither to challenge the rulings of the courts, interpret the court’s decisions nor determine the actual owners of the land.

“We are doing this to ensure there is no breach of the peace in the entire area in dispute and region as a whole,” Mr Quartey added.

He appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage in order not to inflame passions that might undermine the security of the area.

It would be recalled that, on June 24, 1999, Empire Builders took Top Kings Enterprise Limited (Top Kings) to court for trespass­ing on a 62-acre Empire had title to.

In its judgment of the June 11, 2003 the High Court, Coram: His Lordship Justice Brobbey JSC (as he then was) sitting as additional High Court Judge, held that Top Kings’ was to, “keep the portion of the disputed land that are already in its possession.”

The parcel referred to by the learned judge was made up of 22 acres, eight acres and the 32 acres of the land which Top Kings was already in possession of and took steps to dispose of and develop into what is known as ‘Kings Cot­tage Estate’.

The Court further indicated that a portion of land within the 456 acres also belonged to the gov­ernment, which formed part of a large parcel of land acquired by the Government of Ghana for animal husbandry.

The Court made additional orders that Empire Builders was entitled to keep possession of the rest of the 456 acres not affected by the 62 acres for Top Kings or the Government of Ghana.

It added that Empire Builders appealed the High Court judg­ment at the Court of Appeal. In its judgment dated December 18, 2014, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the High Court decreeing possession to Top Kings over the 62 acres it was in occupa­tion of.

Empire Builders appealed the Court of Appeal’s judgment at the Supreme Court. On December 16, 2020, the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal’s order that Top Kings owned 62 acres (already in its possession).

