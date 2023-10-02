 Fury,Usyk finally agree superfight

The heavyweight showdown that boxing fans have long craved will finally take place when British fighter, Tyson Fury, meets Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world crown in Saudi Arabia.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, said on Friday afternoon that a deal for the bout has finally been agreed. However, the date of the contest, which will take place in Riyadh, has not yet been announced.

“This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport,” said Warren. “The heavy­weights always spark the imagi­nation of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century.”

A long-awaited blockbuster unification fight between the two has failed to get over the line in the past, with a previous attempt to meet at London’s Wembley Stadium breaking down amid recriminations on both sides.

Whoever wins the newly agreed bout will become the first undis­puted heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Fury’s US promoter, Bob Arum, said: “Tyson Fury and Oleksan­drUsyk are the two greatest heavy­weights of their generation, and I can’t wait to see what happens when they step into the ring in Riyadh. They are special talents worthy of competing for the greatest prize in sports.”

The showdown with Usyk is set to be Fury’s second bout in the Kingdom, with the 35-year-old due to fight former UFC world heavy­weight champion, Francis Ngannou, in Riyadh on October 28. The Gyp­sy King’s World Boxing Council belt will not be on the line. —Telegraph