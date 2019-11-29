Fury: Wilder performance against Ortiz terrible

Tyson Fury was not impressed with the performance from last Saturday night by WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder.

Wilder retained his title with a seventh round knockout of Luis Ortiz in their rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Going into the seventh round, Ortiz was well ahead on the official scorecard – but all it took was a single right hand to put the Cuban boxer down for the full count.

Wilder is now slated to face Fury in a rematch on February 22.The first time around, they fought to a controversial 12-round split draw with Fury going down twice in the bout.

Fury saw nothing that worried him about last weekend’s win.

“Definitely not [impressed by the win], it was terrible. He lost every round to a 50 year-old-man, and then knocked him when he slowed down, it was pants,” Fury stated.

In the immediate aftermath of last Saturday’s fight, Fury made it clear that Wilder only had a puncher’s chance to win.

“Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me. I’m gonna school even more than the first fight,” Fury stated.

Fury’s trainer, Ben Davison, was ringside at the MGM Grand. He was impressed with Wilder’s display of punching power.

“Obviously, it’s something you have to try to negate. How do you do it? Definitely not how Ortiz just did. Fair play, he had a good go but he got complacent and walked straight into distance. That’s a recipe for disaster,” Davison said.

“Mentally, Tyson is the strongest fighter I’ve seen in history. Ortiz is a fantastic fighter but he’s not Tyson Fury. Wilder was a different man this week to when he fought Tyson. Tyson got under his skin.” – BoxingScene.com