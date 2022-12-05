Fury stops Chisora to retain WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury retained his WBC world heavyweight title, brutally stopping Derek Chisora to set up a potential undisputed bout with OleksandrUsyk.

Fury, 34, maintained his unbeaten record in front of 59,769 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fellow Briton Chisora, 38, was hurt repeatedly by the dominant champion and the referee waved off the one-sided contest in the 10th round.

Usyk, holder of the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belts, was ringside in London.

For Chisora, it was the 13th loss of his 46-fight career and his fourth in the last five.

Fury, back in action after saying he would retire from boxing in April, has targeted at least three fights in 2023. In chaotic scenes afterwards, he challenged two rivals – Usyk and unbeaten Briton Joe Joyce – at the same time.

Asked about taking on 35-year-old Usyk, Fury responded: “Where’s the rabbit?”

As Usyk confronted him at the ropes, Fury added: “Usyk, you’re next, 15 stone little body building midget. I’ve done one Ukrainian, WladimirKlitchsko, let’s get it on.”

As Joyce then showed up, Fury said: “I’m saying Joe Joyce, a brilliant fighter, he deserves a title fight. If the rabbit Usyk doesn’t fight, we’ll fight at Wembley.”

However, there could yet be an obstacle as Fury, in a later interview with ESPN, said he had problems with his hand and may need surgery on his right elbow “which will take about 6-8 weeks to heal.”

Fury had beaten Chisora in a wide points victory in 2011 when they fought for the British and Commonwealth titles and again three years later when Chisora was retired by his corner at the end of the 10th round in a contest for the British and European belts.

There were hopes Chisora could produce a career-defining performance and defy the bookmakers, who had dismissed him as a 14-1 outsider.

However, by the second round it became clear this fight was going to go the way of their first two meetings.

Chisora tried to force Fury back onto the ropes early on, with a number of punches to the body, but Fury landed a huge overhand right soon after and started to land at will from range. –BBC